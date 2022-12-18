The Returns On Capital At Accent Group (ASX:AX1) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Accent Group (ASX:AX1), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Accent Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = AU$64m ÷ (AU$1.2b - AU$313m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Accent Group has an ROCE of 7.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 19%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Accent Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Accent Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Accent Group Tell Us?

In terms of Accent Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 7.0%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Accent Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 174% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

