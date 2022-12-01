Returns On Capital At Aeon (M) Bhd (KLSE:AEON) Have Stalled

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Aeon (M) Bhd (KLSE:AEON), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Aeon (M) Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = RM381m ÷ (RM5.5b - RM1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Aeon (M) Bhd has an ROCE of 9.9%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 6.2% generated by the Multiline Retail industry, it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Aeon (M) Bhd compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Aeon (M) Bhd Tell Us?

In terms of Aeon (M) Bhd's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 9.9% and the business has deployed 81% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

On a side note, Aeon (M) Bhd has done well to reduce current liabilities to 30% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

Our Take On Aeon (M) Bhd's ROCE

Long story short, while Aeon (M) Bhd has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 14% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, Aeon (M) Bhd does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

