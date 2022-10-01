The Returns On Capital At Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Don't Inspire Confidence

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Ameren (NYSE:AEE), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Ameren, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$1.5b ÷ (US$37b - US$3.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Ameren has an ROCE of 4.6%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.7%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ameren compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ameren here for free.

What Can We Tell From Ameren's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Ameren, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 6.6% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Ameren's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Ameren. Furthermore the stock has climbed 57% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Ameren does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

