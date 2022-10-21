Returns On Capital At America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for America's Car-Mart, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$122m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, America's Car-Mart has an ROCE of 10%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%, it's not as good.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for America's Car-Mart compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 10% and the business has deployed 193% more capital into its operations. Since 10% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

In the end, America's Car-Mart has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 39% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

America's Car-Mart does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

