The Returns On Capital At Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Artivion (NYSE:AORT) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Artivion:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0087 = US$6.2m ÷ (US$763m - US$50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Artivion has an ROCE of 0.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 11%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Artivion compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Artivion here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Artivion's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.9% from 2.0% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Artivion's ROCE

In summary, Artivion is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 26% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Artivion could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

While Artivion isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

