The Returns On Capital At Avation (LON:AVAP) Don't Inspire Confidence

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. In light of that, from a first glance at Avation (LON:AVAP), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Avation is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = US$33m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$478m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Avation has an ROCE of 4.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 13%.

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Avation's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Avation.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Avation Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Avation. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 5.4% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Avation to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Avation's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 37% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

What We Can Learn From Avation's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 42% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Avation (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

