The Returns On Capital At Avation (LON:AVAP) Don't Inspire Confidence

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Avation (LON:AVAP) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Avation is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$56m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$106m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Avation has an ROCE of 5.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Avation compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Avation.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Avation doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 6.9%, but since then they've fallen to 5.1%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Avation's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Avation's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 52% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Avation (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored) .

