The Returns On Capital At BAE Systems (LON:BA.) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think BAE Systems (LON:BA.) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for BAE Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = UK£1.6b ÷ (UK£30b - UK£8.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, BAE Systems has an ROCE of 7.4%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 7.4%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for BAE Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering BAE Systems here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We weren't thrilled with the trend because BAE Systems' ROCE has reduced by 29% over the last five years, while the business employed 38% more capital. However, some of the increase in capital employed could be attributed to the recent capital raising that's been completed prior to their latest reporting period, so keep that in mind when looking at the ROCE decrease. BAE Systems probably hasn't received a full year of earnings yet from the new funds it raised, so these figures should be taken with a grain of salt.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that BAE Systems is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 62% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for BAE Systems that we think you should be aware of.

While BAE Systems may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

