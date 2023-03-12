Returns On Capital At Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis (VTX:TIBN) Paint A Concerning Picture

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after we looked into Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis (VTX:TIBN), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = CHF3.1m ÷ (CHF163m - CHF15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

So, Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis has an ROCE of 2.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.2%.

In the above chart we have measured Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis. About five years ago, returns on capital were 12%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 42% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis that we think you should be aware of.

