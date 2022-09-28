Returns On Capital At boohoo group (LON:BOO) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think boohoo group (LON:BOO) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for boohoo group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = UK£45m ÷ (UK£998m - UK£462m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2022).

So, boohoo group has an ROCE of 8.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Online Retail industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for boohoo group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering boohoo group here for free.

So How Is boohoo group's ROCE Trending?

In terms of boohoo group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 25% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Another thing to note, boohoo group has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 46%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for boohoo group. Despite these promising trends, the stock has collapsed 83% over the last five years, so there could be other factors hurting the company's prospects. Therefore, we'd suggest researching the stock further to uncover more about the business.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing boohoo group, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While boohoo group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

