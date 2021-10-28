Returns On Capital At Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) Have Stalled

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bravura Solutions is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = AU$48m ÷ (AU$458m - AU$80m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Bravura Solutions has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Software industry.

In the above chart we have measured Bravura Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bravura Solutions here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 13% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 261% in that time. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Bravura Solutions has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 17% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that Bravura Solutions has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 31% over the last three years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Bravura Solutions that we think you should be aware of.

