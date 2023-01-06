The Returns On Capital At CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (KLSE:CBIP) Don't Inspire Confidence

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (KLSE:CBIP), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = RM26m ÷ (RM1.2b - RM192m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad has an ROCE of 2.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 9.9%, but since then they've fallen to 2.6%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 32% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

