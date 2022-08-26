The Returns On Capital At Channel Infrastructure NZ (NZSE:CHI) Don't Inspire Confidence

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after we looked into Channel Infrastructure NZ (NZSE:CHI), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Channel Infrastructure NZ, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00047 = NZ$485k ÷ (NZ$1.1b - NZ$105m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Channel Infrastructure NZ has an ROCE of 0.05%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Channel Infrastructure NZ compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Channel Infrastructure NZ here for free.

So How Is Channel Infrastructure NZ's ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Channel Infrastructure NZ, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 10.0%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Channel Infrastructure NZ becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Channel Infrastructure NZ is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 39% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Channel Infrastructure NZ (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

