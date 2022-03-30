Returns On Capital At Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Paint A Concerning Picture

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. Having said that, after a brief look, Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Corporación América Airports, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0024 = US$6.8m ÷ (US$3.6b - US$842m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Corporación América Airports has an ROCE of 0.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Infrastructure industry average of 6.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Corporación América Airports compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Corporación América Airports' ROCE Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Corporación América Airports. To be more specific, the ROCE was 12% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Corporación América Airports becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line On Corporación América Airports' ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Corporación América Airports is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 27% over the last three years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

