The Returns On Capital At Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Don't Inspire Confidence

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. In light of that, from a first glance at Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Covenant Logistics Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$40m ÷ (US$664m - US$179m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Covenant Logistics Group has an ROCE of 8.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Transportation industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Covenant Logistics Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Covenant Logistics Group.

So How Is Covenant Logistics Group's ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Covenant Logistics Group, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 11% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Covenant Logistics Group becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a side note, Covenant Logistics Group's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 27% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

Our Take On Covenant Logistics Group's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 15% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

