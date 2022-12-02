The Returns On Capital At DFCITY Group Berhad (KLSE:DFCITY) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. In light of that, from a first glance at DFCITY Group Berhad (KLSE:DFCITY), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for DFCITY Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = RM1.0m ÷ (RM92m - RM22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, DFCITY Group Berhad has an ROCE of 1.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Basic Materials industry average of 2.7%.

See our latest analysis for DFCITY Group Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for DFCITY Group Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how DFCITY Group Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For DFCITY Group Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of DFCITY Group Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 4.0%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on DFCITY Group Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that DFCITY Group Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 14% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 5 warning signs with DFCITY Group Berhad (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While DFCITY Group Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here