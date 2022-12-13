Returns On Capital At Dialog Group Berhad (KLSE:DIALOG) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Dialog Group Berhad (KLSE:DIALOG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Dialog Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = RM322m ÷ (RM9.1b - RM1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Dialog Group Berhad has an ROCE of 4.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 8.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dialog Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Dialog Group Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of Dialog Group Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.1% from 8.8% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Dialog Group Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 14% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Dialog Group Berhad. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 1.1% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

