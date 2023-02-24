The Returns On Capital At Digistar Corporation Berhad (KLSE:DIGISTA) Don't Inspire Confidence

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. In light of that, from a first glance at Digistar Corporation Berhad (KLSE:DIGISTA), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Digistar Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = RM14m ÷ (RM322m - RM48m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Digistar Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 5.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Digistar Corporation Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There is reason to be cautious about Digistar Corporation Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 9.6%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Digistar Corporation Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Digistar Corporation Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. This could explain why the stock has sunk a total of 71% in the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Digistar Corporation Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

