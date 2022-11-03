Returns On Capital At Dominant Enterprise Berhad (KLSE:DOMINAN) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Dominant Enterprise Berhad (KLSE:DOMINAN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Dominant Enterprise Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = RM37m ÷ (RM688m - RM311m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Dominant Enterprise Berhad has an ROCE of 9.7%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.9% generated by the Forestry industry, it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Dominant Enterprise Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Dominant Enterprise Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 14%, but since then they've fallen to 9.7%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Another thing to note, Dominant Enterprise Berhad has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 45%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From Dominant Enterprise Berhad's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Dominant Enterprise Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 15% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Dominant Enterprise Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are significant...

While Dominant Enterprise Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

