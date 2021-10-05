Returns On Capital At Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Paint A Concerning Picture

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Dunelm Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = UK£167m ÷ (UK£767m - UK£236m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Dunelm Group has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

See our latest analysis for Dunelm Group

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dunelm Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Dunelm Group.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Dunelm Group, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 54% where it was five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Dunelm Group. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 111% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Dunelm Group that you might find interesting.

Dunelm Group is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

