Returns On Capital At Experian (LON:EXPN) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Experian's (LON:EXPN) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Experian is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$1.5b ÷ (US$11b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Experian has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Professional Services industry average of 13% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Experian compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Experian.

So How Is Experian's ROCE Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 16% and the business has deployed 61% more capital into its operations. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Experian has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Experian has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 77% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

