Returns On Capital At FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at FD Technologies (LON:FDP), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on FD Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = UK£7.0m ÷ (UK£352m - UK£79m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2022).

Therefore, FD Technologies has an ROCE of 2.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 7.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for FD Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering FD Technologies here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at FD Technologies, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.5% from 7.4% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for FD Technologies in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 30% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing FD Technologies that you might find interesting.

While FD Technologies isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

