Returns On Capital At FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at FD Technologies (LON:FDP) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for FD Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.015 = UK£4.4m ÷ (UK£374m - UK£82m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

So, FD Technologies has an ROCE of 1.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 8.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for FD Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of FD Technologies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.6% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On FD Technologies' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that FD Technologies is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 66% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with FD Technologies and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

While FD Technologies isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

