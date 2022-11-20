Returns On Capital At Fielmann (ETR:FIE) Paint A Concerning Picture

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Fielmann (ETR:FIE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Fielmann, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = €199m ÷ (€1.8b - €362m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Fielmann has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 8.7% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fielmann compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fielmann.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Fielmann Tell Us?

In terms of Fielmann's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 38%, but since then they've fallen to 14%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Fielmann is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 42% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Fielmann and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

