The Returns On Capital At Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Don't Inspire Confidence

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Finsbury Food Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = UK£15m ÷ (UK£232m - UK£70m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Finsbury Food Group has an ROCE of 9.5%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Finsbury Food Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Finsbury Food Group here for free.

So How Is Finsbury Food Group's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Finsbury Food Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 9.5%. However it looks like Finsbury Food Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, Finsbury Food Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 30% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Finsbury Food Group's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Finsbury Food Group's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 27% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

