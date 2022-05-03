The Returns On Capital At Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Fox, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$23b - US$2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Fox has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.8% generated by the Media industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fox compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fox.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Fox Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Fox, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 13% from 24% four years ago. However it looks like Fox might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Fox is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 1.0% in the last three years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

