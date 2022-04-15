The Returns On Capital At Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) Don't Inspire Confidence

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Franklin Wireless is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = US$1.5m ÷ (US$49m - US$5.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Franklin Wireless has an ROCE of 3.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Communications industry average of 7.0%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Franklin Wireless' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Franklin Wireless has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Franklin Wireless' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Franklin Wireless doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 10%, but since then they've fallen to 3.5%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a side note, Franklin Wireless has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 10% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

We're a bit apprehensive about Franklin Wireless because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. But investors must be expecting an improvement of sorts because over the last five yearsthe stock has delivered a respectable 70% return. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

