The Returns On Capital At GFM Services Berhad (KLSE:GFM) Don't Inspire Confidence

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at GFM Services Berhad (KLSE:GFM) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for GFM Services Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = RM43m ÷ (RM524m - RM73m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, GFM Services Berhad has an ROCE of 9.6%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 10%, it's still a low return by itself.

View our latest analysis for GFM Services Berhad

roce
roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how GFM Services Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For GFM Services Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of GFM Services Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 21%, but since then they've fallen to 9.6%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From GFM Services Berhad's ROCE

In summary, GFM Services Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 57% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing GFM Services Berhad we've found 5 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Don Kaull, longtime URI basketball radio voice, dies at 77

    After being a star at Rogers High School and URI, Don Kaull spent 35 years calling Rams basketball games on radio before retiring in September.

  • Riggleman says Cheney had ‘outsized’ influence on Jan. 6 committee

    Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), who previously worked as an adviser to the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, said Sunday that committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) had “outsized” influence over its work. Riggleman was speaking to CNN’s Jim Acosta ahead of the release of the Jan. 6 panel’s much-anticipated final report, expected…

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried May End Up in Jail, Says Mark Cuban

    FTX lied. Regulators in the United States and the Bahamas, where Bankman-Fried lives and where FTX was headquartered, have launched investigations. The Bankman-Fried regime has been heavily criticized by the new FTX CEO in charge of the restructuring John Ray, who said that the former trader and his two associates have failed on every level.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • With 76% ownership of the shares, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    A look at the shareholders of Union Pacific Corporation ( NYSE:UNP ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street

    You probably don't need the reminder, but this has been an abysmal year for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors, alike. Since hitting their all-time highs between mid-November 2021 and the first couple of days of January, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively plummeted by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. Over the past six weeks (or a bit longer for the Dow), all three indexes have given optimists a reprieve.

  • Which Bills Should You Pay Yearly Instead of Monthly?

    Many people pay their bills on a monthly basis. However, some service providers and insurance companies offer bill payers the chance to make up-front payments. If you have the opportunity to do so,...

  • 8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    There is no one-size-fits-all strategy that has the potential to make investors wealthy over time, but there are few approaches that have a better track record of success than investing in dividend stocks. Companies that pay dividends are often successful, profitable businesses -- year in, year out -- which have generally proven over time that they can withstand market cycles and recessions. The asset managers at Hartford Financial Services looked at the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 and found there was not a single decade in which dividend stocks in the index didn't generate positive returns, even when the broader market was losing money for investors.

  • Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?

    With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...

  • 1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss

    Most stock splits don't create actual value for shareholders. While investors end up with more (or less if it's a reverse split) shares post-split, they own the same economic interest. Brookfield will split into two publicly traded companies -- Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management -- with the latter poised to pay an attractive and growing dividend.

  • Russia's Biggest Tech Company Wants To Cut Ties With The Country: Here's Why

    With the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russia's biggest tech company wants to move out of the country. Russia has recently targeted basic infrastructures in Ukraine through a wave of air strikes, causing severe damage in the country. Often referred to as "Russia's Google," Yandex is Russia's most prominent internet company, widely popular for its search browser and ride-hailing apps. Its Dutch-based parent company, Yandex N.V., now wants out of Russia because of the potential negative impact of the

  • 15 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks of all time. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time. This year has been challenging for investors due to continuous interest rate hikes and an all-time […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    If one thing has characterized 2022 for investors, it's been the bear market, which marks the worst downturn for Wall Street in more than a decade. This gives patient investors the opportunity to profit from the short-term fear that currently grips Wall Street. The stock has fallen 79% over the past year, and some investors have largely written off the company on fears that the best days of online retail are in the rearview mirror.

  • My wife and I have $750,000 in savings and earn over $144,000 a year. Can we afford to spend $5,000 per month on housing?

    'I don’t feel that we can or should afford to pay 45% of our take home income towards housing when we have a baby on the way.'

  • Warren Buffett Says This Is the Biggest Mistake People Make With Their Money

    The problem, though, is that many people don't prioritize their savings, and instead figure saving money is something they'll do when the opportunity presents itself. In fact, Buffett still owns his original home he purchased in 1958, even though he could have easily upgraded to a mansion or 20 by now. Meanwhile, Buffett insists that the biggest mistake people make with their money is not getting into the habit of saving it.

  • Insiders rewarded with a US$997k addition on top of their US$5.5m purchase as General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) hits US$96b

    General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week...

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Nearly half of Americans earning more than $100K now report living paycheck to paycheck — here's why your savings are now more important than ever

    As a recession approaches, more Americans are financially falling behind.

  • Elon Musk Email Was Old News. He Still Likes His Advice For Managers.

    An email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk surfaced on Twitter Saturday. It turned out to be an old email, but Musk still fells the same way about meetings.