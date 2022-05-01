Returns On Capital At Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Paint A Concerning Picture

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Globant (NYSE:GLOB) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Globant is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$160m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$386m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Globant has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the IT industry average it falls behind.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Globant compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Globant's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 22% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Globant's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Globant is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 477% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Globant does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Globant that you might be interested in.

