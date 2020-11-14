What Do The Returns On Capital At Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Tell Us?

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hackett Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$21m ÷ (US$196m - US$45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2020).

Therefore, Hackett Group has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.9% generated by the IT industry.

In the above chart we have measured Hackett Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hackett Group.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Hackett Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 19%, but since then they've fallen to 14%. However it looks like Hackett Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Hackett Group's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 10% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Hackett Group, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should be aware of.

