Returns On Capital At Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Have Stalled

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hain Celestial Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = US$173m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$298m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Hain Celestial Group has an ROCE of 7.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Food industry average of 9.3%.

Check out our latest analysis for Hain Celestial Group

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hain Celestial Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Hain Celestial Group's ROCE Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Hain Celestial Group, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Hain Celestial Group doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Hain Celestial Group isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Hain Celestial Group you'll probably want to know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

