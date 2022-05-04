Returns On Capital At Harvey Norman Holdings (ASX:HVN) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Harvey Norman Holdings (ASX:HVN) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Harvey Norman Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = AU$1.0b ÷ (AU$7.0b - AU$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Harvey Norman Holdings has an ROCE of 17%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 16% generated by the Multiline Retail industry.

In the above chart we have measured Harvey Norman Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Harvey Norman Holdings here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 17% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 79% in that time. 17% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Harvey Norman Holdings has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

On a side note, Harvey Norman Holdings has done well to reduce current liabilities to 16% of total assets over the last five years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

Our Take On Harvey Norman Holdings' ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Harvey Norman Holdings has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Harvey Norman Holdings (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

