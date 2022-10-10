Returns On Capital At Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Have Stalled

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Holley (NYSE:HLLY), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Holley, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = US$114m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$91m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Holley has an ROCE of 9.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Holley compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Holley.

What Can We Tell From Holley's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Holley's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 32% more capital in the last two years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.7%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, while Holley has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has declined 68% over the last year, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Holley has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Holley (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

