The Returns On Capital At Hotel Properties (SGX:H15) Don't Inspire Confidence

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Hotel Properties (SGX:H15) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hotel Properties, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0037 = S$13m ÷ (S$3.7b - S$246m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Hotel Properties has an ROCE of 0.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 1.0%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Hotel Properties, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Hotel Properties doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 3.2%, but since then they've fallen to 0.4%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Hotel Properties' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Hotel Properties in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 4.7% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Hotel Properties does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

