Returns On Capital At HSS Engineers Berhad (KLSE:HSSEB) Paint A Concerning Picture

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at HSS Engineers Berhad (KLSE:HSSEB) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on HSS Engineers Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = RM18m ÷ (RM378m - RM115m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, HSS Engineers Berhad has an ROCE of 7.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Construction industry average of 5.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for HSS Engineers Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For HSS Engineers Berhad Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at HSS Engineers Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 27%, but since then they've fallen to 7.0%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line On HSS Engineers Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by HSS Engineers Berhad's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 66% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for HSS Engineers Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

