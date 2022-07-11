Returns On Capital At Keller Group (LON:KLR) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Keller Group (LON:KLR), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Keller Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = UK£89m ÷ (UK£1.4b - UK£607m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Keller Group has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Construction industry average of 7.2% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Keller Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Keller Group.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for Keller Group's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Keller Group to be a multi-bagger going forward. This probably explains why Keller Group is paying out 38% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Keller Group has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 42%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From Keller Group's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Keller Group's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And with the stock having returned a mere 8.6% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

