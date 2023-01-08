Returns On Capital At Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) Paint A Concerning Picture

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Lamb Weston Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$702m ÷ (US$4.6b - US$919m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

Thus, Lamb Weston Holdings has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 9.8% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Lamb Weston Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lamb Weston Holdings.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Lamb Weston Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 27% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Lamb Weston Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 82% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Lamb Weston Holdings you'll probably want to know about.

