Returns On Capital At LaserBond (ASX:LBL) Have Hit The Brakes

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over LaserBond's (ASX:LBL) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on LaserBond is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = AU$5.3m ÷ (AU$45m - AU$8.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, LaserBond has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Machinery industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for LaserBond compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for LaserBond.

What Can We Tell From LaserBond's ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 342% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 15%. 15% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that LaserBond has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, LaserBond has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 666% return to those who've held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

LaserBond does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for LaserBond that you might be interested in.

