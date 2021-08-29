The Returns On Capital At Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Don't Inspire Confidence

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Leidos Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$13b - US$3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

Therefore, Leidos Holdings has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Professional Services industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Leidos Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Leidos Holdings Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Leidos Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 16% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Leidos Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 162% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Leidos Holdings (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

