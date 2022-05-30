Returns At Capital (LON:CAPD) Are On The Way Up

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Capital (LON:CAPD) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Capital is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$53m ÷ (US$352m - US$76m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Capital has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 4.8% generated by the Energy Services industry.

In the above chart we have measured Capital's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Capital here for free.

What Can We Tell From Capital's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Capital is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 19% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Capital is utilizing 260% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

Our Take On Capital's ROCE

Overall, Capital gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 93% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Capital can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

