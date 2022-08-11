Returns On Capital At London Security (LON:LSC) Have Stalled

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of London Security (LON:LSC) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for London Security:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = UK£27m ÷ (UK£175m - UK£34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, London Security has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Machinery industry.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for London Security's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of London Security, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From London Security's ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 25% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 19%. 19% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that London Security has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On London Security's ROCE

In the end, London Security has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 82% return if they held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

