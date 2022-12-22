The Returns On Capital At Magnet Forensics (TSE:MAGT) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Magnet Forensics (TSE:MAGT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Magnet Forensics, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = US$4.3m ÷ (US$171m - US$63m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Magnet Forensics has an ROCE of 4.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 8.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Magnet Forensics' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Magnet Forensics here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Magnet Forensics doesn't inspire confidence. Around three years ago the returns on capital were 6.7%, but since then they've fallen to 4.0%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Magnet Forensics has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 37% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Magnet Forensics in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 11% over the last year, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing Magnet Forensics that you might find interesting.

