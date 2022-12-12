The Returns On Capital At Maxis Berhad (KLSE:MAXIS) Don't Inspire Confidence

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Maxis Berhad (KLSE:MAXIS), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Maxis Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM1.8b ÷ (RM23b - RM4.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Maxis Berhad has an ROCE of 10.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.1% average generated by the Wireless Telecom industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Maxis Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Maxis Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 20%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Maxis Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Maxis Berhad's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 21% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

