Returns On Capital At mDR (SGX:Y3D) Paint A Concerning Picture

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at mDR (SGX:Y3D) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for mDR:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = S$3.6m ÷ (S$217m - S$69m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, mDR has an ROCE of 2.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 9.6%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for mDR's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how mDR has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at mDR, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 5.7%, but since then they've fallen to 2.4%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

What We Can Learn From mDR's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about mDR because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 81% during the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for mDR (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

