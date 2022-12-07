Returns On Capital At MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Have Stalled

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MDU Resources Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = US$527m ÷ (US$9.6b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, MDU Resources Group has an ROCE of 6.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 8.7%.

The Trend Of ROCE

The returns on capital haven't changed much for MDU Resources Group in recent years. The company has employed 48% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.5%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

In conclusion, MDU Resources Group has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 30% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for MDU Resources Group (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

