Returns On Capital At Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Have Stalled

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Merit Medical Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = US$102m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$221m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Merit Medical Systems has an ROCE of 7.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 10.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Merit Medical Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Merit Medical Systems here for free.

What Can We Tell From Merit Medical Systems' ROCE Trend?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Merit Medical Systems in recent years. The company has consistently earned 7.1% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 45% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Our Take On Merit Medical Systems' ROCE

As we've seen above, Merit Medical Systems' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Since the stock has gained an impressive 56% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

While Merit Medical Systems doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

