Returns On Capital At Mission Group (LON:TMG) Paint A Concerning Picture

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Mission Group (LON:TMG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Mission Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = UK£5.5m ÷ (UK£173m - UK£53m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Mission Group has an ROCE of 4.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Media industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mission Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Mission Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.2% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Mission Group's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Mission Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 22% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Mission Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

