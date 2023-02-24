Returns On Capital At mTouche Technology Berhad (KLSE:MTOUCHE) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at mTouche Technology Berhad (KLSE:MTOUCHE) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for mTouche Technology Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00016 = RM24k ÷ (RM151m - RM4.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, mTouche Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 0.02%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Wireless Telecom industry average of 9.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for mTouche Technology Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating mTouche Technology Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of mTouche Technology Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 5.0% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, mTouche Technology Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 3.2% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line On mTouche Technology Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for mTouche Technology Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. But since the stock has dived 92% in the last five years, there could be other drivers that are influencing the business' outlook. Therefore, we'd suggest researching the stock further to uncover more about the business.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with mTouche Technology Berhad (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant) .

