Returns On Capital At Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Have Stalled

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mueller Water Products:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$151m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$199m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Mueller Water Products has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 10% generated by the Machinery industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mueller Water Products compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Mueller Water Products.

What Can We Tell From Mueller Water Products' ROCE Trend?

There hasn't been much to report for Mueller Water Products' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Mueller Water Products to be a multi-bagger going forward. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Mueller Water Products has been paying out a decent 31% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, Mueller Water Products has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 19% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Mueller Water Products that we think you should be aware of.

