Returns On Capital At Nabaltec (ETR:NTG) Have Hit The Brakes

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Nabaltec (ETR:NTG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Nabaltec, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = €18m ÷ (€285m - €29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Nabaltec has an ROCE of 7.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nabaltec compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Nabaltec.

So How Is Nabaltec's ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Nabaltec in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 7.0% and the business has deployed 32% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Nabaltec's ROCE

In conclusion, Nabaltec has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Nabaltec has the makings of a multi-bagger.

